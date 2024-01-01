Menu
Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, 2-ways remote starter, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Lane Departure, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, Acura Certified Vehicles come with an Acura 7 yrs / 160,000 km Certified Warranty., ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Ask us about including Acuras 40 month Tire and Rim warranty., AWD, 16 Speakers, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 ELS Studio 3D Premium Audio Sys, Rain sensing wipers, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Tachometer, Ultrasuede & Leather Seat Trim, Wheels: 20" Aluminum-Alloy A-Spec Design. Recent Arrival! 2022 Acura RDX A-Spec Package SH-AWD SH-AWD 2.0L 16V DOHC 10-Speed Automatic AWD Odometer is 30143 kilometers below market average! ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.

2022 Acura RDX

12,483 KM

Details Description

$44,989

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

Acura Certified Pre-Owned

High performance meets first-class luxury and comfort. That's always been the Acura standard - and Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles are no exception. With an Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle you're getting access to an exclusive selection of vehicles. Each of which has been carefully scrutinized and maintained to ensure it meets Acura's highest measures of performance, reliability, safety and value.

Used
12,483KM
VIN 5J8TC2H62NL805126

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P12949
  • Mileage 12,483 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, 2-ways remote starter, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Lane Departure, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, Acura Certified Vehicles come with an Acura 7 yrs / 160,000 km Certified Warranty., ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Ask us about including Acura's 40 month Tire and Rim warranty., AWD, 16 Speakers, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 ELS Studio 3D Premium Audio Sys, Rain sensing wipers, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Tachometer, Ultrasuede & Leather Seat Trim, Wheels: 20" Aluminum-Alloy A-Spec Design.

Recent Arrival! 2022 Acura RDX A-Spec Package SH-AWD
SH-AWD 2.0L 16V DOHC 10-Speed Automatic AWD

Odometer is 30143 kilometers below market average!


** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

