2022 Acura RDX
Location
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
$40,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour LIQUID CARBON METALLIC
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,976 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, 2-ways remote starter, Remote Start, Lane Departure, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, Acura Certified Vehicles come with an Acura 7 yrs / 160,000 km Certified Warranty., ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., AWD, 16 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Dual front impact airbags, Front fog lights, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Low tire pressure warning, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power windows.
Recent Arrival! 2022 Acura RDX A-Spec Package SH-AWD
SH-AWD 2.0L 16V DOHC 10-Speed Automatic AWD
Odometer is 12728 kilometers below market average!
** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.
__________________________________________________
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
-