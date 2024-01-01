$41,388+ tax & licensing
2022 Acura TLX
Platinum Elite | HUD | Surround Cam
2022 Acura TLX
Platinum Elite | HUD | Surround Cam
Location
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
Acura Certified Pre-Owned
$41,388
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Majestic Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P12869
- Mileage 33,722 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation System, 2-ways remote starter, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Lane Departure, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, Acura Certified Vehicles come with an Acura 7 yrs / 160,000 km Certified Warranty., ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Ask us about including Acura's 40 month Tire and Rim warranty., 17 Speakers, 19" Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: AcuraLink, Front anti-roll bar, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heads-Up Display, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power moonroof, Power windows, Radio: ELS Studio 3D Premium Audio System, Rear reading lights, Telescoping steering wheel.
Recent Arrival! 2022 Acura TLX Platinum Elite SH-AWD
SH-AWD I4 10-Speed Automatic AWD
** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Maple Acura
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Maple Acura
Maple Acura
+ taxes & licensing
-