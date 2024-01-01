Menu
Account
Sign In
Navigation System, 2-ways remote starter, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Lane Departure, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, Acura Certified Vehicles come with an Acura 7 yrs / 160,000 km Certified Warranty., ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Ask us about including Acuras 40 month Tire and Rim warranty., 17 Speakers, 19" Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: AcuraLink, Front anti-roll bar, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heads-Up Display, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power moonroof, Power windows, Radio: ELS Studio 3D Premium Audio System, Rear reading lights, Telescoping steering wheel. Recent Arrival! 2022 Acura TLX Platinum Elite SH-AWD SH-AWD I4 10-Speed Automatic AWD ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.

2022 Acura TLX

33,722 KM

Details Description

$41,388

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Acura TLX

Platinum Elite | HUD | Surround Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Acura TLX

Platinum Elite | HUD | Surround Cam

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

  1. 11478707
  2. 11478707
  3. 11478707
Contact Seller
Acura Certified Pre-Owned

Acura Certified Pre-Owned

High performance meets first-class luxury and comfort. That's always been the Acura standard - and Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles are no exception. With an Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle you're getting access to an exclusive selection of vehicles. Each of which has been carefully scrutinized and maintained to ensure it meets Acura's highest measures of performance, reliability, safety and value.

$41,388

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
33,722KM
VIN 19UUB6F9XNA800988

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Majestic Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P12869
  • Mileage 33,722 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation System, 2-ways remote starter, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Lane Departure, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, Acura Certified Vehicles come with an Acura 7 yrs / 160,000 km Certified Warranty., ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Ask us about including Acura's 40 month Tire and Rim warranty., 17 Speakers, 19" Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: AcuraLink, Front anti-roll bar, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heads-Up Display, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power moonroof, Power windows, Radio: ELS Studio 3D Premium Audio System, Rear reading lights, Telescoping steering wheel.

Recent Arrival! 2022 Acura TLX Platinum Elite SH-AWD
SH-AWD I4 10-Speed Automatic AWD


** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Maple Acura

Used 2014 Acura MDX Elite Pkg | You Certify, You Save | Serviced Here for sale in Maple, ON
2014 Acura MDX Elite Pkg | You Certify, You Save | Serviced Here 272,801 KM $11,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Pathfinder SL | Heads Up Display | BOSE Sound System for sale in Maple, ON
2023 Nissan Pathfinder SL | Heads Up Display | BOSE Sound System 49,856 KM $44,788 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Acura RDX Elite | Low KM | 7 Year Warranty for sale in Maple, ON
2020 Acura RDX Elite | Low KM | 7 Year Warranty 33,194 KM $34,589 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Maple Acura

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Maple Acura

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,388

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Acura

-

Contact Seller
2022 Acura TLX