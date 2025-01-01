$38,588+ tax & licensing
2022 Acura TLX
A-Spec | Bought here, Serviced Here | No Accidents
Location
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
$38,588
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P13035
- Mileage 71,338 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation System, 2-ways remote starter, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Lane Departure, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., 17 Speakers, 19" Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system: AcuraLink, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, HVAC memory, Leather steering wheel, Occupant sensing airbag, Power steering, Rear reading lights, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.
Recent Arrival! 2022 Acura TLX A-Spec SH-AWD
SH-AWD I4 10-Speed Automatic AWD
** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
