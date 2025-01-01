Menu
Account
Sign In
Navigation System, 2-ways remote starter, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Lane Departure, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., 17 Speakers, 19" Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system: AcuraLink, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, HVAC memory, Leather steering wheel, Occupant sensing airbag, Power steering, Rear reading lights, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Recent Arrival! 2022 Acura TLX A-Spec SH-AWD SH-AWD I4 10-Speed Automatic AWD ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.

2022 Acura TLX

71,338 KM

Details Description

$38,588

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Acura TLX

A-Spec | Bought here, Serviced Here | No Accidents

Watch This Vehicle
12178366

2022 Acura TLX

A-Spec | Bought here, Serviced Here | No Accidents

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

Contact Seller

$38,588

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
71,338KM
VIN 19UUB6F53NA801087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P13035
  • Mileage 71,338 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation System, 2-ways remote starter, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Lane Departure, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., 17 Speakers, 19" Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system: AcuraLink, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, HVAC memory, Leather steering wheel, Occupant sensing airbag, Power steering, Rear reading lights, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.

Recent Arrival! 2022 Acura TLX A-Spec SH-AWD
SH-AWD I4 10-Speed Automatic AWD


** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Maple Acura

Used 2022 Acura TLX A-Spec | Bought here, Serviced Here | No Accidents for sale in Maple, ON
2022 Acura TLX A-Spec | Bought here, Serviced Here | No Accidents 71,338 KM $38,588 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Acura RDX A-Spec | Low KM | 7 Year Warranty for sale in Maple, ON
2021 Acura RDX A-Spec | Low KM | 7 Year Warranty 21,334 KM $38,988 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Acura Integra Elite A-Spec Manual | 7 Year Warranty for sale in Maple, ON
2023 Acura Integra Elite A-Spec Manual | 7 Year Warranty 34,611 KM $35,689 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Maple Acura

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Maple Acura

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,588

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Acura

-

Contact Seller
2022 Acura TLX