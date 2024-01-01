$34,989+ tax & licensing
2022 Mazda Miata MX-5
RF GT | Hard Top Convertible | No Accidents
Location
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # I24044A
- Mileage 20,442 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Ask us about including Acura's 40 month Tire and Rim warranty., Terracotta Leather, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-colour, Convertible HardTop, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Leather Shift Knob, Navigation system: MAZDA CONNECT, Panic alarm, Power convertible roof, Power steering, Radio: Bose Premium Audio System w/AM/FM/Nav, Rear anti-roll bar, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Tachometer.
Recent Arrival! 2022 Mazda Miata GT
2.0L DOHC 6-Speed Manual RWD
** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.
Maple Acura
