2023 Acura MDX

27,698 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2023 Acura MDX

A-Spec SH-AWD

2023 Acura MDX

A-Spec SH-AWD

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

Acura Certified Pre-Owned

Acura Certified Pre-Owned

High performance meets first-class luxury and comfort. That's always been the Acura standard - and Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles are no exception. With an Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle you're getting access to an exclusive selection of vehicles. Each of which has been carefully scrutinized and maintained to ensure it meets Acura's highest measures of performance, reliability, safety and value.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
27,698KM
VIN 5J8YE1H09PL802524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Majestic Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P12838
  • Mileage 27,698 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

-

2023 Acura MDX