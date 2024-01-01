Menu
2023 Acura RDX

7,070 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Acura RDX

A-Spec | Low KM | 7 Year Warranty

2023 Acura RDX

A-Spec | Low KM | 7 Year Warranty

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

Acura Certified Pre-Owned

Acura Certified Pre-Owned

High performance meets first-class luxury and comfort. That's always been the Acura standard - and Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles are no exception. With an Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle you're getting access to an exclusive selection of vehicles. Each of which has been carefully scrutinized and maintained to ensure it meets Acura's highest measures of performance, reliability, safety and value.

Used
7,070KM
VIN 5J8TC2H61PL804150

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour LIQUID CARBON METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P12938
  • Mileage 7,070 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Maple Acura

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
