Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, 2-ways remote starter, Bluetooth, Lane Departure, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, Acura Certified Vehicles come with an Acura 7 yrs / 160,000 km Certified Warranty., ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., AWD, 16 Speakers, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot, ABS brakes, Driver vanity mirror, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Traction control. Recent Arrival! 2023 Acura RDX A-Spec Package SH-AWD SH-AWD 2.0L 16V DOHC 10-Speed Automatic AWD ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.

2023 Acura RDX

50,653 KM

Details Description

$43,488

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Acura RDX

13079611

2023 Acura RDX

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

$43,488

+ taxes & licensing

Used
50,653KM
VIN 5J8TC2H66PL801678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Majestic Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A25096A
  • Mileage 50,653 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, 2-ways remote starter, Bluetooth, Lane Departure, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, Acura Certified Vehicles come with an Acura 7 yrs / 160,000 km Certified Warranty., ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., AWD, 16 Speakers, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot, ABS brakes, Driver vanity mirror, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Traction control.

Recent Arrival! 2023 Acura RDX A-Spec Package SH-AWD
SH-AWD 2.0L 16V DOHC 10-Speed Automatic AWD


** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.
__________________________________________________
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Maple Acura

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
$43,488

+ taxes & licensing>

Maple Acura

-

2023 Acura RDX