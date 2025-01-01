Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Acura RDX

16,975 KM

Details

$45,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Acura RDX

Watch This Vehicle
13128038

2023 Acura RDX

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

  1. 13128038
  2. 13128038
  3. 13128038
  4. 13128038
Contact Seller

$45,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
16,975KM
VIN 5J8TC2H69PL805417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R26009A
  • Mileage 16,975 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Maple Acura

Used 2024 Acura MDX for sale in Maple, ON
2024 Acura MDX 52,277 KM $58,688 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Acura MDX for sale in Maple, ON
2025 Acura MDX 12,825 KM $69,488 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Acura MDX for sale in Maple, ON
2024 Acura MDX 49,036 KM $58,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Maple Acura

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Maple Acura

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$45,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Maple Acura

-

2023 Acura RDX