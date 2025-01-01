Menu
2023 Honda CR-V

31,504 KM

Details

$38,988

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

Used
31,504KM
VIN 2HKRS4H75PH102854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,504 KM

