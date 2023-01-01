$63,987+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Highlander
HYBRID
Location
Maple Nissan
100 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
905-417-7211
17,961KM
Used
VIN 5TDEBRCH0PS574692
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 17,961 KM
Maple Nissan
100 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
