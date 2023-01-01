Menu
Account
Sign In
Bluetooth, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Ask us about the included Acura 4 years Tire and Rim warranty., 4WD, 16" Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Bumpers: body-colour, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Knee airbag, Power windows, Radio: Premium Audio w/Remote, Tachometer. Recent Arrival! 2023 Toyota Tacoma Base V6 V6 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV70 278hp 6-Speed Automatic 4WD ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.

2023 Toyota Tacoma

10,167 KM

Details Description

$44,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Access | Low KM | Like New

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Access | Low KM | Like New

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

  1. 10737242
  2. 10737242
Contact Seller

$44,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
10,167KM
Used
VIN 3TYSZ5AN3PT129335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P12698
  • Mileage 10,167 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Ask us about the included Acura 4 years Tire and Rim warranty., 4WD, 16" Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Bumpers: body-colour, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Knee airbag, Power windows, Radio: Premium Audio w/Remote, Tachometer.

Recent Arrival! 2023 Toyota Tacoma Base V6
V6 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV70 278hp 6-Speed Automatic 4WD


** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Maple Acura

Used 2019 Acura RDX SH-AWD for sale in Maple, ON
2019 Acura RDX SH-AWD 75,921 KM $34,588 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo | 4WD | You Certify, You Save! for sale in Maple, ON
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo | 4WD | You Certify, You Save! 261,899 KM $5,989 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Audi A4 Komfort Plus | Quattro | You Certify, You Save for sale in Maple, ON
2016 Audi A4 Komfort Plus | Quattro | You Certify, You Save 162,163 KM $14,589 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Maple Acura

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Maple Acura

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,988

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Acura

-

Contact Seller
2023 Toyota Tacoma