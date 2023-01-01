$44,988+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Tacoma
4x4 Access | Low KM | Like New
2023 Toyota Tacoma
4x4 Access | Low KM | Like New
Location
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
$44,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P12698
- Mileage 10,167 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Ask us about the included Acura 4 years Tire and Rim warranty., 4WD, 16" Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Bumpers: body-colour, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Knee airbag, Power windows, Radio: Premium Audio w/Remote, Tachometer.
Recent Arrival! 2023 Toyota Tacoma Base V6
V6 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV70 278hp 6-Speed Automatic 4WD
** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Maple Acura
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Maple Acura
Maple Acura
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
-