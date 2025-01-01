$36,489+ taxes & licensing
2024 Acura Integra
2024 Acura Integra
Location
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
$36,489
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour LIQUID CARBON METALLIC
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,039 KM
Vehicle Description
2-ways remote starter, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Lane Departure, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, Acura Certified Vehicles come with an Acura 7 yrs / 160,000 km Certified Warranty., ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., 18 Alloy Wheels, Adaptive suspension, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Brake assist, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system: AcuraLink, Leather steering wheel, Overhead airbag, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear window defroster, Split folding rear seat.
Recent Arrival! 2024 Acura Integra
1.5L I4 DI Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 200hp CVT FWD
** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.
__________________________________________________
2-ways remote starter, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Lane Departure, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, Acura Certified Vehicles come with an Acura 7 yrs / 160,000 km Certified Warranty., ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., 18 Alloy Wheels, Adaptive suspension, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Brake assist, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system: AcuraLink, Leather steering wheel, Overhead airbag, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear window defroster, Split folding rear seat.
Recent Arrival! 2024 Acura Integra
1.5L I4 DI Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 200hp CVT FWD
** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Maple Acura
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Maple Acura
Maple Acura
+ taxes & licensing>
-