Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Acura Integra

10,623 KM

Details

$39,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Acura Integra

Watch This Vehicle
13186604

2024 Acura Integra

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

  1. 13186604
  2. 13186604
  3. 13186604
  4. 13186604
Contact Seller

$39,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
10,623KM
VIN 19UDE4H69RA800663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Performance Red Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # I26000A
  • Mileage 10,623 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Maple Acura

Used 2021 Acura RDX for sale in Maple, ON
2021 Acura RDX 73,671 KM $35,988 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Acura MDX for sale in Maple, ON
2022 Acura MDX 44,659 KM $48,988 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda Odyssey for sale in Maple, ON
2023 Honda Odyssey 79,117 KM $45,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Maple Acura

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Maple Acura

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Maple Acura

-

2024 Acura Integra