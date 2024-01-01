$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Acura MDX
A-Spec SH-AWD
2024 Acura MDX
A-Spec SH-AWD
Location
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
Acura Certified Pre-Owned
High performance meets first-class luxury and comfort. That's always been the Acura standard - and Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles are no exception. With an Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle you're getting access to an exclusive selection of vehicles. Each of which has been carefully scrutinized and maintained to ensure it meets Acura's highest measures of performance, reliability, safety and value.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
8,036KM
VIN 5J8YE1H02RL800763
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Majestic Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 8,036 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
Maple Acura
2024 Acura MDX