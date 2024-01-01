Menu
2024 Acura MDX

9,329 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2024 Acura MDX

A-Spec | Low KM | Apple Carplay, Android Auto

2024 Acura MDX

A-Spec | Low KM | Apple Carplay, Android Auto

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
9,329KM
VIN 5J8YE1H04RL803910

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Majestic Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P13008
  • Mileage 9,329 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2024 Acura MDX