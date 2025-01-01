Menu
2024 Acura RDX

13,040 KM

Details

$53,988

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Acura RDX

2024 Acura RDX

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

$53,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
13,040KM
VIN 5J8TC2H82RL804646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A25094A
  • Mileage 13,040 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Maple Acura

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
