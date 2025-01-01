$68,988+ taxes & licensing
2025 Acura MDX
2025 Acura MDX
Location
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
$68,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # M26053A
- Mileage 14,743 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, 2-ways remote starter, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Lane Departure, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Red w/Perforated Premium Milano Lthr & Ultrasuede Seats, AM/FM radio, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Front Bucket Seats, HVAC memory, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Power windows, Quilted Leather Seating Surfaces, Speed control, Telescoping steering wheel.
Recent Arrival! 2025 Acura MDX Elite SH-AWD
SH-AWD 3.5L V6 24V SOHC i-VTEC 10-Speed Automatic AWD
** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.
__________________________________________________
Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, 2-ways remote starter, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Lane Departure, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Red w/Perforated Premium Milano Lthr & Ultrasuede Seats, AM/FM radio, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Front Bucket Seats, HVAC memory, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Power windows, Quilted Leather Seating Surfaces, Speed control, Telescoping steering wheel.
Recent Arrival! 2025 Acura MDX Elite SH-AWD
SH-AWD 3.5L V6 24V SOHC i-VTEC 10-Speed Automatic AWD
** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Maple Acura
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Maple Acura
Maple Acura
+ taxes & licensing>
-