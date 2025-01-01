Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>1969 CHEVROLET CORVETTE STINGRAY CONVERTIBLE. BLACK WITH BLACK LEATHER INT AND BLACK ROOF, 427 390HP, 4 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, HOOKER HEADERS AND CHROME EXHAUST SIDE PIPE SYSTEM, COMPLETE WILLWOOD BRAKE SYSTEM, CHROME ROLL BARS, FULLY SERVICED AND CERTIFIED.  PLEASE CALL TO DISCUSS AND SCHEDUEL A VIEWING.  THANK YOU  </p>

1969 Chevrolet Corvette

31,973 MI

Details Description Features

$69,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

1969 Chevrolet Corvette

427 390HP

Watch This Vehicle
12384831

1969 Chevrolet Corvette

427 390HP

Location

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5

905-201-0054

  1. 1744127261
  2. 1744127563
  3. 1744127591
  4. 1744127623
  5. 1744127657
  6. 1744127696
  7. 1744127726
  8. 1744127761
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$69,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
31,973MI
Excellent Condition
VIN 194679S700475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 31,973 MI

Vehicle Description

1969 CHEVROLET CORVETTE STINGRAY CONVERTIBLE. BLACK WITH BLACK LEATHER INT AND BLACK ROOF, 427 390HP, 4 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, HOOKER HEADERS AND CHROME EXHAUST SIDE PIPE SYSTEM, COMPLETE WILLWOOD BRAKE SYSTEM, CHROME ROLL BARS, FULLY SERVICED AND CERTIFIED.  PLEASE CALL TO DISCUSS AND SCHEDUEL A VIEWING.  THANK YOU  

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From SLT Automobiles

Used 2017 Nissan Maxima 4dr Sdn S for sale in Markham, ON
2017 Nissan Maxima 4dr Sdn S 189,500 KM $14,900 + tax & lic
Used 1994 Chevrolet Camaro RACE READY
1994 Chevrolet Camaro RACE READY "ROLLING CHASSIS" 1,234 KM $14,900 + tax & lic
Used 1999 Land Rover Defender DEFENDER 110 300T DI TURBO CHARGED for sale in Markham, ON
1999 Land Rover Defender DEFENDER 110 300T DI TURBO CHARGED 80,957 KM $129,900 + tax & lic

Email SLT Automobiles

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
SLT Automobiles

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-201-XXXX

(click to show)

905-201-0054

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$69,900

+ taxes & licensing

SLT Automobiles

905-201-0054

Contact Seller
1969 Chevrolet Corvette