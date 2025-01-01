$69,900+ tax & licensing
1969 Chevrolet Corvette
427 390HP
Location
Sam's Garage
29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
905-201-0054
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
31,973MI
Excellent Condition
VIN 194679S700475
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 31,973 MI
Vehicle Description
1969 CHEVROLET CORVETTE STINGRAY CONVERTIBLE. BLACK WITH BLACK LEATHER INT AND BLACK ROOF, 427 390HP, 4 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, HOOKER HEADERS AND CHROME EXHAUST SIDE PIPE SYSTEM, COMPLETE WILLWOOD BRAKE SYSTEM, CHROME ROLL BARS, FULLY SERVICED AND CERTIFIED. PLEASE CALL TO DISCUSS AND SCHEDUEL A VIEWING. THANK YOU
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Sam's Garage
29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
