<p>1969 CHEVROLET CORVETTE STINGRAY CONVERTIBLE. BLACK WITH BLACK LEATHER INT AND BLACK ROOF, 427 390HP, 4 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, HOOKER HEADERS AND CHROME EXHAUST SIDE PIPE SYSTEM, COMPLETE WILLWOOD BRAKE SYSTEM, CHROME ROLL BARS, FULLY SERVICED AND CERTIFIED.  PLEASE CALL TO DISCUSS AND SCHEDUEL A VIEWING.  THANK YOU  </p>

1969 Chevrolet Corvette

31,973 MI

$69,900

+ tax & licensing
Sam's Garage

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5

905-201-0054

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 194679S700475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 31,973 MI

Vehicle Description

1969 CHEVROLET CORVETTE STINGRAY CONVERTIBLE. BLACK WITH BLACK LEATHER INT AND BLACK ROOF, 427 390HP, 4 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, HOOKER HEADERS AND CHROME EXHAUST SIDE PIPE SYSTEM, COMPLETE WILLWOOD BRAKE SYSTEM, CHROME ROLL BARS, FULLY SERVICED AND CERTIFIED.  PLEASE CALL TO DISCUSS AND SCHEDUEL A VIEWING.  THANK YOU  

Tilt Steering Wheel

Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
