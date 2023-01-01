$2,100,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-201-0054
1971 Ferrari 365
1971 FERRARI 356 GTB-4 DAYTONA NART 2.1US$
Location
SLT Automobiles
29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
905-201-0054
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$2,100,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10012227
- Stock #: SLT4115
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 12-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 61,587 KM
Vehicle Description
1971 FERRARI 365 GTB-4 DAYTONA "NART"! RED WITH BLACK INT, PRODUCED BY FERRARI FOR CHINETTI MOTORS FOR SEBRING. STREET LEAGAL KIT, SEATS, EXHAUST, AND WHEELS. ALSO, TRACK KIT WITH RACING SEATS, EXHAUST AND WHEELS. FULLY DOCUMENTED HISTORY INCLUDING ORGINAL INVOICE, COMPLETY SERVICED, VERY RARE COLLECTIBLE AND THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS..STREET FRIENDLY AND TRACK!!! PLEASE CALL ME TO DISCUSS AND ARRANGE A VIEWING. THANK YOU. VITO
Vehicle Features
Interior
Seating
Exterior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.