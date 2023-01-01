Menu
1971 Ferrari 365

61,587 KM

Details Description Features

$2,100,000

+ tax & licensing
$2,100,000

+ taxes & licensing

SLT Automobiles

905-201-0054

1971 Ferrari 365

1971 Ferrari 365

1971 FERRARI 356 GTB-4 DAYTONA NART 2.1US$

1971 Ferrari 365

1971 FERRARI 356 GTB-4 DAYTONA NART 2.1US$

Location

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5

905-201-0054

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$2,100,000

+ taxes & licensing

61,587KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10012227
  • Stock #: SLT4115

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 12-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 61,587 KM

Vehicle Description

1971 FERRARI 365 GTB-4 DAYTONA "NART"! RED WITH BLACK INT, PRODUCED BY FERRARI FOR CHINETTI MOTORS FOR SEBRING. STREET LEAGAL KIT, SEATS, EXHAUST, AND WHEELS. ALSO, TRACK KIT WITH RACING SEATS, EXHAUST AND WHEELS.  FULLY DOCUMENTED HISTORY INCLUDING ORGINAL INVOICE, COMPLETY SERVICED, VERY RARE COLLECTIBLE AND THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS..STREET FRIENDLY AND TRACK!!! PLEASE CALL ME TO DISCUSS AND ARRANGE A VIEWING. THANK YOU. VITO

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

SLT Automobiles

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5

905-201-0054

