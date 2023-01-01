1971 Ferrari 365

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$2,100,000 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 1 , 5 8 7 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10012227

10012227 Stock #: SLT4115

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 12-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 61,587 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Seating Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.