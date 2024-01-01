Menu
<p>1988 MERCEDES BENZ 560SL SILVER WITH BLUE LEATHER INT, BLUE SOFT CANVAS TOP, AND MATCHING SILVER HARD TOP. A TRUE CLASSIC, COLLECTIBLE MB WITH ONLY 97681 MILES. RUST FREE, ACCIDENT FREE, ORGINAL CONDITION, RUNS GREAT, SERVICED AND CERTIFIED! </p>

1988 Mercedes-Benz 560SL

97,681 KM

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
1988 Mercedes-Benz 560SL

2dr Roadster 5.5L

1988 Mercedes-Benz 560SL

2dr Roadster 5.5L

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5

905-201-0054

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
97,681KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDBBA48D97A088710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 97,681 KM

Vehicle Description

1988 MERCEDES BENZ 560SL SILVER WITH BLUE LEATHER INT, BLUE SOFT CANVAS TOP, AND MATCHING SILVER HARD TOP. A TRUE CLASSIC, COLLECTIBLE MB WITH ONLY 97681 MILES. RUST FREE, ACCIDENT FREE, ORGINAL CONDITION, RUNS GREAT, SERVICED AND CERTIFIED! 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

SLT Automobiles

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

SLT Automobiles

905-201-0054

1988 Mercedes-Benz 560SL