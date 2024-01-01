$17,900+ tax & licensing
1988 Mercedes-Benz 560SL
2dr Roadster 5.5L
1988 Mercedes-Benz 560SL
2dr Roadster 5.5L
Location
SLT Automobiles
29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
905-201-0054
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
97,681KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDBBA48D97A088710
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 97,681 KM
Vehicle Description
1988 MERCEDES BENZ 560SL SILVER WITH BLUE LEATHER INT, BLUE SOFT CANVAS TOP, AND MATCHING SILVER HARD TOP. A TRUE CLASSIC, COLLECTIBLE MB WITH ONLY 97681 MILES. RUST FREE, ACCIDENT FREE, ORGINAL CONDITION, RUNS GREAT, SERVICED AND CERTIFIED!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
SLT Automobiles
29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
