$21,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
SLT Automobiles
905-201-0054
1997 Mercedes-Benz SL500
1997 Mercedes-Benz SL500
SL500 PRIUMIUM LUXURY PAC WITH GLASS PANO HARD TOP
Location
SLT Automobiles
29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
905-201-0054
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
115,127KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10017405
- VIN: WDBFA67F2VF145726
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 115,127 KM
Vehicle Description
1997 MERCEDES BENZ SL500, RED WITH BLACK LEATHER INT, MB PREMIUM PACKAGE WITH ALL LUXURY OPTIONS INCLUDING PANO GLASS HARD TOP. FULLY SERVICE AND CERTIFIED. PLEASE CALL TO DISCUSS AND ARRANGE A VIEWING. THANK YOU, VITO
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From SLT Automobiles
SLT Automobiles
29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5