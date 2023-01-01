Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1997 Mercedes-Benz SL500

115,127 KM

Details Description Features

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

SLT Automobiles

905-201-0054

Contact Seller
1997 Mercedes-Benz SL500

1997 Mercedes-Benz SL500

SL500 PRIUMIUM LUXURY PAC WITH GLASS PANO HARD TOP

Watch This Vehicle

1997 Mercedes-Benz SL500

SL500 PRIUMIUM LUXURY PAC WITH GLASS PANO HARD TOP

Location

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5

905-201-0054

  1. 1685628538
  2. 1685628568
  3. 1685628600
  4. 1685628635
  5. 1685628692
  6. 1685629068
  7. 1685629113
  8. 1685629152
  9. 1685629187
  10. 1685629223
  11. 1685629255
  12. 1685629291
  13. 1685629357
  14. 1685629395
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
115,127KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10017405
  • VIN: WDBFA67F2VF145726

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 115,127 KM

Vehicle Description

1997 MERCEDES BENZ SL500, RED WITH BLACK LEATHER INT, MB PREMIUM PACKAGE WITH ALL LUXURY OPTIONS INCLUDING PANO GLASS HARD TOP. FULLY SERVICE AND CERTIFIED. PLEASE CALL TO DISCUSS AND ARRANGE A VIEWING. THANK YOU, VITO  

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From SLT Automobiles

1989 Alfa Romeo Spid...
 115,027 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic
1995 Pontiac Trans A...
 156,897 KM
$17,900 + tax & lic
2013 Ferrari Califor...
 25,481 KM
$179,900 + tax & lic

Email SLT Automobiles

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
SLT Automobiles

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5

Call Dealer

905-201-XXXX

(click to show)

905-201-0054

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory