1999 Honda Civic

+ taxes & licensing
416-564-5522
9331 Hwy. 48 (Markham Rd), Markham, ON L3P 3J3
416-564-5522
+ taxes & licensing
You Save, You Certify!
SAVE on this vehicle !
'AS IS' SPECIAL
ENGINE LIGHT ON! (CRANKSHAFT SENSOR )
This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
For more details, call us at
905-294-1909 or 416-564-5522
PLEASE CALL TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT
Our office hours are:
Monday - Friday - 9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday- 9:00 am - 4:30 pm
Sunday- By appointment only.
Jason Auto Sales is Servicing the Greater Toronto Area. We are getting the recognition from thousands of buyers from most of Southern Ontario! With a FIVE Star Rating on Google and other reputable websites, we strive to keep a good reputation and Integrity in the Automotive Industry! It is our Priority to give our Clients the best of the best SERVICE! We strive to deliver a Friendly and Hassle free buying Experience. At Jason Auto Sales, your satisfaction is our number one priority. Please visit us today and we will make you feel home! Let us give you the ability to Purchase your dream Car!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
9331 Hwy. 48 (Markham Rd), Markham, ON L3P 3J3