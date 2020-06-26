Menu
$799

+ taxes & licensing

Jason Auto Sales

416-564-5522

1999 Honda Civic

1999 Honda Civic

4dr Sdn EX-G Auto w/Air Cond/ABS

1999 Honda Civic

4dr Sdn EX-G Auto w/Air Cond/ABS

Location

9331 Hwy. 48 (Markham Rd), Markham, ON L3P 3J3

$799

+ taxes & licensing

  • 287,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5308484
  • Stock #: 207378
  • VIN: 2HGEJ6680XH905378
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

You Save, You Certify!


SAVE on this vehicle !


'AS IS' SPECIAL


ENGINE LIGHT ON! (CRANKSHAFT SENSOR )


This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
 For more details, call us at



905-294-1909 or 416-564-5522



PLEASE CALL TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT



Our office hours are:

Monday - Friday - 9:00 am - 7:00 pm



Saturday- 9:00 am - 4:30 pm



Sunday- By appointment only.


Jason Auto Sales is Servicing the Greater Toronto Area. We are getting the recognition from thousands of buyers from most of Southern Ontario! With a FIVE Star Rating on Google and other reputable websites, we strive to keep a good reputation and Integrity in the Automotive Industry! It is our Priority to give our Clients the best of the best SERVICE! We strive to deliver a Friendly and Hassle free buying Experience. At Jason Auto Sales, your satisfaction is our number one priority. Please visit us today and we will make you feel home! Let us give you the ability to Purchase your dream Car!

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control

