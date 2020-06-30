Menu
1999 Honda Civic

76,089 KM

$2,288

$2,288

Jason Auto Sales

416-564-5522

1999 Honda Civic

1999 Honda Civic

4dr Sdn Special Edition Auto

1999 Honda Civic

4dr Sdn Special Edition Auto

Jason Auto Sales

9331 Hwy. 48 (Markham Rd), Markham, ON L3P 3J3

416-564-5522

  Listing ID: 5349089
  Stock #: 207601
  VIN: 2HGEJ6611XH915601

$2,288

+ taxes & licensing

76,089KM
Used
  Exterior Colour Green
  Interior Colour Gray
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 76,089 KM

New arrival. Extremely Low mileage for its age. well kept, Lady driven. was used as a personal vehicle. looking for a new home !


This car is not Certified. certification is available for a nominal fee of $499.00


 


Jason Auto Sales is Servicing the Greater Toronto Area. We are getting the recognition from thousands of buyers from most of Southern Ontario! With a FIVE Star Rating on Google and other reputable websites, we strive to keep a good reputation and Integrity in the Automotive Industry! It is our Priority to give our Clients the best of the best SERVICE! We strive to deliver a Friendly and Hassle free buying Experience. At Jason Auto Sales, your satisfaction is our number one priority. Please visit us today and we will make you feel home! Let us give you the ability to Purchase your dream Car!

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry

Jason Auto Sales

Jason Auto Sales

Jason Auto Sales

9331 Hwy. 48 (Markham Rd), Markham, ON L3P 3J3

416-564-5522

