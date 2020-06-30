1999 Honda Civic

+ taxes & licensing
9331 Hwy. 48 (Markham Rd), Markham, ON L3P 3J3
+ taxes & licensing
New arrival. Extremely Low mileage for its age. well kept, Lady driven. was used as a personal vehicle. looking for a new home !
This car is not Certified. certification is available for a nominal fee of $499.00
Jason Auto Sales is Servicing the Greater Toronto Area. We are getting the recognition from thousands of buyers from most of Southern Ontario! With a FIVE Star Rating on Google and other reputable websites, we strive to keep a good reputation and Integrity in the Automotive Industry! It is our Priority to give our Clients the best of the best SERVICE! We strive to deliver a Friendly and Hassle free buying Experience. At Jason Auto Sales, your satisfaction is our number one priority. Please visit us today and we will make you feel home! Let us give you the ability to Purchase your dream Car!
9331 Hwy. 48 (Markham Rd), Markham, ON L3P 3J3