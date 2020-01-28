Menu
Account
Sign In

2001 BMW 3 Series

325Ci

Watch This Vehicle

2001 BMW 3 Series

325Ci

Location

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5

905-201-0054

Contact Seller

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 82,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4607364
  • VIN: wbabs33451jy50718
Exterior Colour
Green
Interior Colour
Tan Leather
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Rollover protection bars
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From SLT Automobiles

2013 Land Rover Rang...
 104,000 KM
$31,888 + tax & lic
2009 Honda CR-V LX
 144,000 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Mustang Ec...
 94,000 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
SLT Automobiles

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-201-XXXX

(click to show)

905-201-0054

Send A Message