2002 Porsche 911 Carrera

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Trunk

Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Spoiler

Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Climate Control Convenience Keyless Entry

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.