$6,498

+ taxes & licensing

Jason Auto Sales

416-564-5522

2007 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn 3.0L 4MATIC AVANTGARDE / LADY DRIVEN

Location

Jason Auto Sales

9331 Hwy. 48 (Markham Rd), Markham, ON L3P 3J3

416-564-5522

$6,498

+ taxes & licensing

  • 188,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5184635
  • Stock #: 206870
  • VIN: WDBRF92H07F896870
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

New Arrival / Clean Car/ Lady Driven/ Rare C Class for an extraordinary Driver. Take a close look at this Magnificent Engineering. Smooth ride and Luxury at affordable Price. Loaded with all the Features of the Technology of today's cars.


The Comfort of Black Leather interior and an Ice cold Dual Climate Air conditioning system that gives a refreshing breeze of fresh air. The super soft Suspension is engineered to give you a comfortable ride every time you take this CAR for a spin.


Come and see us today, and we will make sure you get to experience this Car.


We are always striving to give our Clients the Best Service and a Friendly environment. Our vehicles are inspected and tested to meet the industry standards. Every component that needs replacing are replaced to give our customers the PEACE of mind when Purchasing our vehicles! At Jason Auto Sales, we are COMMITTED to bring you Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles that you will enjoy for years.


Trade ins are welcome! We will pay top dollars for your trade ins. No hidden Fees!! We finance all types of credit.


For more details, call us at


 905-294-1909 or 416-564-5522


 


PLEASE CALL TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT


 


Our office hours are:


Monday - Friday - 9:30 am - 7:00 pm


 


Saturday- 9:00 am - 4:30 pm


 


Sunday- By appointment only.


 



Jason Auto Sales is Servicing the Greater Toronto Area. We are getting the recognition from thousands of buyers from most of Southern Ontario! With a FIVE Star Rating on Google and other reputable websites, we strive to keep a good reputation and Integrity in the Automotive Industry! It is our Priority to give our Clients the best of the best SERVICE! We strive to deliver a Friendly and Hassle free buying Experience. At Jason Auto Sales, your satisfaction is our number one priority. Please visit us today and we will make you feel home! Let us give you the ability to Purchase your dream Car!

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Trunk Release
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • MEMORY SEAT
Windows
  • Sunroof/Moonroof
Security
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Trim
  • Wood Trim Interior
Comfort
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Power Sliding Door
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Automatic Headlight

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jason Auto Sales

Jason Auto Sales

Jason Auto Sales

9331 Hwy. 48 (Markham Rd), Markham, ON L3P 3J3

