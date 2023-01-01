Menu
2008 Suzuki SX4

183,062 KM

Details Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Markham Acura

905-948-8222

2008 Suzuki SX4

2008 Suzuki SX4

5Dr Base FWD at

2008 Suzuki SX4

5Dr Base FWD at

Location

Markham Acura

5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3

905-948-8222

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

183,062KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10282206
  • Stock #: Q0147A
  • VIN: JS2YA411485100363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 183,062 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Markham Acura

Markham Acura

5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3

