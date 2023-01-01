$4,995+ tax & licensing
2008 Suzuki SX4
5Dr Base FWD at
5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3
183,062KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10282206
- Stock #: Q0147A
- VIN: JS2YA411485100363
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 183,062 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
