2009 Chevrolet Malibu

86,348 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Markham Acura

905-948-8222

2009 Chevrolet Malibu

2009 Chevrolet Malibu

LT Sedan

2009 Chevrolet Malibu

LT Sedan

Location

Markham Acura

5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3

905-948-8222

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

86,348KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9843854
  • Stock #: D5037A
  • VIN: 1G1ZJ57B094167840

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold Mist Met
  • Interior Colour Cocoa / Med Cashmere UltraLux Suede
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # D5037A
  • Mileage 86,348 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Premium Synthetic Seats
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Markham Acura

Markham Acura

5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3

