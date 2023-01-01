$7,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Markham Acura
905-948-8222
2009 Chevrolet Malibu
2009 Chevrolet Malibu
LT Sedan
Location
Markham Acura
5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3
905-948-8222
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
86,348KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9843854
- Stock #: D5037A
- VIN: 1G1ZJ57B094167840
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold Mist Met
- Interior Colour Cocoa / Med Cashmere UltraLux Suede
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # D5037A
- Mileage 86,348 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Premium Synthetic Seats
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Markham Acura
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Markham Acura
5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3