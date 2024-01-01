$29,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2009 Lexus LX 570
1 OWNER ORIG 7 RIDER
2009 Lexus LX 570
1 OWNER ORIG 7 RIDER
Location
SLT Automobiles
29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
905-201-0054
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
179,612KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JTJHY00W794022581
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Biege
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 179,612 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2009 LEXUS LX 570 SPOT UTILITY, 7 RIDER, 1 OWNER, FULLY SERVICED, INCLUDIDING SUSPENSION PUMP, PEARL WHIT WITH BIEGE INT. 2 SETS OF RIMS AND TIRES, FULLY LOADED, SERVICED, ACCIDENT FREE, AND CERTIFIED! GREAT FAMILY SUV!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From SLT Automobiles
2009 Lexus LX 570 1 OWNER ORIG 7 RIDER 179,612 KM $29,900 + tax & lic
1988 Mercedes-Benz 560SL 2dr Roadster 5.5L 97,681 KM $17,900 + tax & lic
2015 BMW 4 Series 2dr Cpe 428i xDrive AWD ONLY 17500KM'S! 0 $22,900 + tax & lic
Email SLT Automobiles
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
SLT Automobiles
29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-201-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$29,900
+ taxes & licensing
SLT Automobiles
905-201-0054
2009 Lexus LX 570