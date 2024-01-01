Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2009 LEXUS LX 570 SPOT UTILITY, 7 RIDER, 1 OWNER, FULLY SERVICED, INCLUDIDING SUSPENSION PUMP, PEARL WHIT WITH BIEGE INT. 2 SETS OF RIMS AND TIRES, FULLY LOADED, SERVICED, ACCIDENT FREE, AND CERTIFIED! GREAT FAMILY SUV! </p>

2009 Lexus LX 570

179,612 KM

Details Description Features

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Lexus LX 570

1 OWNER ORIG 7 RIDER

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Lexus LX 570

1 OWNER ORIG 7 RIDER

Location

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5

905-201-0054

  1. 1724875420
  2. 1724875456
  3. 1724875494
  4. 1724875748
  5. 1724875778
  6. 1724875809
  7. 1724875834
  8. 1724875866
  9. 1724875890
  10. 1724875914
  11. 1724875939
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
179,612KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTJHY00W794022581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Biege
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 179,612 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 LEXUS LX 570 SPOT UTILITY, 7 RIDER, 1 OWNER, FULLY SERVICED, INCLUDIDING SUSPENSION PUMP, PEARL WHIT WITH BIEGE INT. 2 SETS OF RIMS AND TIRES, FULLY LOADED, SERVICED, ACCIDENT FREE, AND CERTIFIED! GREAT FAMILY SUV! 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From SLT Automobiles

Used 2009 Lexus LX 570 1 OWNER ORIG 7 RIDER for sale in Markham, ON
2009 Lexus LX 570 1 OWNER ORIG 7 RIDER 179,612 KM $29,900 + tax & lic
Used 1988 Mercedes-Benz 560SL 2dr Roadster 5.5L for sale in Markham, ON
1988 Mercedes-Benz 560SL 2dr Roadster 5.5L 97,681 KM $17,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 BMW 4 Series 2dr Cpe 428i xDrive AWD ONLY 17500KM'S! for sale in Markham, ON
2015 BMW 4 Series 2dr Cpe 428i xDrive AWD ONLY 17500KM'S! 0 $22,900 + tax & lic

Email SLT Automobiles

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
SLT Automobiles

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-201-XXXX

(click to show)

905-201-0054

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

SLT Automobiles

905-201-0054

Contact Seller
2009 Lexus LX 570