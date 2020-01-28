Menu
2010 Acura TL

Tech at

2010 Acura TL

Tech at

Location

Markham Acura

5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3

905-948-8222

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 218,343KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4611909
  • Stock #: D3933B
  • VIN: 19UUA8F5XAA800110
Exterior Colour
WHITE DIAMOND
Interior Colour
IVORY
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

No Accidents, Power Moonroof, Navigation, Rear View Camera, HandsFreeLink Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity, Leather Seating, Keyless Entry, Heated Front Seats, Alloy Wheels, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Dual-Zone Climate Control, Air Conditioning, and much more! 

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

