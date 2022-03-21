$8,888+ tax & licensing
2010 Audi A5
Premium
Location
5829 Highway 7, East, Markham, ON L3P 1A5
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $599
Sale
206,327KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8914972
- Stock #: 2549
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 206,327 KM
Vehicle Description
$8888 Finance Price or $9888 Cash Price
Selling As Is or $599 Extra for Safety Certificate
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
