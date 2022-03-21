Menu
2010 Audi A5

206,327 KM

Details Description Features

$8,888

+ tax & licensing
Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

905-554-8628

Premium

Location

5829 Highway 7, East, Markham, ON L3P 1A5

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $599

Sale

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

206,327KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8914972
  • Stock #: 2549

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 206,327 KM

Vehicle Description

$8888 Finance Price or $9888 Cash Price

Selling As Is or $599 Extra for Safety Certificate

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

