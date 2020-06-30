2010 Mazda Tribute

+ taxes & licensing
905-554-8628
5829 Highway 7, East, Markham, ON L3P 1A5
905-554-8628
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Priced to sell at $5000.00
DESCRIPTION
This vehicle will come SAFETY CERTIFIED & FULLY DETAILED
Fully inspected and approved by our licensed technicans with extensive mechanical & appearance reconditioning process !
**A WHEEL BALANCE, ALIGNMENT, & OIL CHANGE IS INCLUDED IN EVERY CERTIFIED VEHICLE**
HST + LICENSING EXTRA
We are an OMVIC & UCDA member so buy with confidence and more importantly... a PEACE OF MIND.
We spend quality time doing our research to make sure our prices are competitive and for this reason, our prices are HAGGLE FREE. Thank you for understanding.
CALL NOW at (905) 554-8628 - Press #1 for Sales Department
For more details in regards to financing, please visit: https://www.streetxtreme.ca/financing-landing/
To view our full inventory list, please visit: https://www.streetxtreme.ca/vehicles/
StreetXtreme Auto Gallery
5829 Hwy 7 East
Markham, Ontario
L3P 1A5
(905) 554-8628 Ext. 1
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5829 Highway 7, East, Markham, ON L3P 1A5