<p>2011 AUDI A5 PRESTIGE COUPE, RED WITH BLACK INT, FACTORY LUXURY OPTIONS, SERVICED, CERTIFIED, CLEAN VEHICLE THROUGH OUT, EXCELLENT DRIVER! PLEASE CALL TO DISCUSS AND SCHEDUEL A VIEWING/TESTDRIVE. THANK YOU</p>

2011 Audi A5

216,787 KM

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
2011 Audi A5

2dr Cpe Auto 2.0L Premium Plus

12264022

2011 Audi A5

2dr Cpe Auto 2.0L Premium Plus

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5

905-201-0054

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
216,787KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUWFBFR0BA007020

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 216,787 KM

2011 AUDI A5 PRESTIGE COUPE, RED WITH BLACK INT, FACTORY LUXURY OPTIONS, SERVICED, CERTIFIED, CLEAN VEHICLE THROUGH OUT, EXCELLENT DRIVER! PLEASE CALL TO DISCUSS AND SCHEDUEL A VIEWING/TESTDRIVE. THANK YOU

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

SLT Automobiles

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-201-0054

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

SLT Automobiles

905-201-0054

2011 Audi A5