2011 BMW X5

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $599

Sale $18,888 + taxes & licensing 1 1 6 , 7 9 3 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9005680

Stock #: 2569

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Sparkling Bronze Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Stock # 2569

Mileage 116,793 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Bluetooth Connection

