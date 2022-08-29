Menu
2011 Chevrolet Cruze

190,209 KM

Details Features

$7,599

+ tax & licensing
$7,599

+ taxes & licensing

Becky Auto Sales

416-558-3543

LS+ w/1SB

LS+ w/1SB

Location

Becky Auto Sales

9321 Markham Rd #3B, Markham, ON L3P 3J3

416-558-3543

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,599

+ taxes & licensing

190,209KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9191260
  • Stock #: 0446
  • VIN: 1G1PA5SHXB7200446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 190,209 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

