2011 Honda Civic

134,000 KM

$7,498

+ tax & licensing
$7,498

+ taxes & licensing

Jason Auto Sales

416-564-5522

2011 Honda Civic

2011 Honda Civic

4dr Auto EX-L

2011 Honda Civic

4dr Auto EX-L

Jason Auto Sales

9331 Hwy. 48 (Markham Rd), Markham, ON L3P 3J3

416-564-5522

$7,498

+ taxes & licensing

134,000KM
Used
  VIN: 2HGFA1F06BH001738

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival. This car is in mint Condition with Navigation and Leather Seats. Fully Loaded with all options. All the bells and Whistles has been checked off on this car. An absolute must see. Some of the Functions are: Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo, Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS), Anti-Theft, Bluetooth, CD Changer, CD Player, Child-Safety Locks, Cruise Control, Daytime Running Lights, Driver Side Airbag, Front Wheel Drive, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Heated Seats, Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Entry, On-Glass Antenna, Passenger Air Bag On/Off, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seat, Power Steering, Power Sunroof, Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Remote Trunk Release, Security System, Side Impact Airbag, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Sunroof, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Traction Control. This car is sold with Safety Certificate at No additional costs.


WE ARE MAKING IT POSSIBLE FOR OUR CLIENTS TO STILL ABLE TO MAKE THEIR PURCHASES IN SPITE OF THE CURRENT SITUATION. PLEASE MAKE SURE YOU CALL FIRST BEFORE COMING IN AT OUR LOCATION. WE ARE TAKING THIS PRECAUTION TO LIMIT THE SPREAD OF THE VIRUS. WE ARE HERE TO SERVE OUR CLIENTS AND WE ARE ALSO LOOKING AFTER THE SAFETY OF OUR STAFF. THANK YOU FOR YOUR UNDERSTANDING ON THIS MATTER AND WE ARE HOPING FOR  EVERYONE'S SAFETY.


We are always striving to give our Clients the Best Service and a Friendly environment. Our vehicles are inspected and tested to meet the industry standards. Every component that needs replacing are replaced to give our customers the PEACE of mind when Purchasing our vehicles! At Jason Auto Sales, we are COMMITTED to bring you Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles that you will enjoy for years.


Trade ins are welcome! We will pay top dollars for your trade ins. No hidden Fees!! We finance all types of credit.


For more details, call us at


905-294-1909 or 416-564-5522


PLEASE CALL TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT


Our office hours are:


Monday - Friday - 9:00 am - 7:00 pm


Saturday- 9:00 am - 4:30 pm


Sunday- By appointment only.


Jason Auto Sales is Servicing the Greater Toronto Area. We are getting the recognition from thousands of buyers from most of Southern Ontario! With a FIVE Star Rating on Google and other reputable websites, we strive to keep a good reputation and Integrity in the Automotive Industry! It is our Priority to give our Clients the best of the best SERVICE! We strive to deliver a Friendly and Hassle free buying Experience. At Jason Auto Sales, your satisfaction is our number one priority. Please visit us today and we will make you feel home! Let us give you the ability to Purchase your dream Car!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Jason Auto Sales

Jason Auto Sales

Jason Auto Sales

9331 Hwy. 48 (Markham Rd), Markham, ON L3P 3J3

416-564-5522

