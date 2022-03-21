$8,495+ tax & licensing
$8,495
+ taxes & licensing
2011 Hyundai Elantra
GL at
5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3
$8,495
+ taxes & licensing
126,603KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8750117
- Stock #: L1221A
- VIN: 5NPDH4AEXBH028129
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey Cloth
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 126,603 KM
Vehicle Description
Video: youtu(dot)be(dash) 3lREcCBgOds
The 2011 Hyundai Elantra GL to END YOUR SEARCH has landed here at Markham Acura.
This Hyundai Elantra in Black on Grey cloth is loaded with more than enough for you to enjoy your drive and ownership. It offers all the benefits you look for in a vehicle purchase such as 1.8L Inline 4 engine, 6-speed Automatic transmission with shiftronic manual shift mode, Front wheel drive, ECO mode, Bluetooth phone connectivity, available carfax history, great colour combination, and much more!
Visit our showroom to SEE AND FEEL this beautiful pre-owned unit in person and TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR COMPLIMENTARY ON-SITE PROFESSIONAL APPRAISAL SERVICES WE OFFER HERE AT MARKHAM ACURA.
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING!
AS-TRADED
Welcome to Dilawri’s AS-TRADED CENTRE. These cars are traded in from our customers and made available to you. Such vehicles are offered to public prior to going to the auction. As-traded cars are generally higher in kms and with some imperfections.
- MECHANICAL INSPECTION INCLUDED
- VEHICLE AS-IS
- TRADE IN
- MINOR FEW IMPERFECTIONS ON EXTERIOR/INTERIOR
- BEST PRICES
- NO WARRANTY
“The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as-is” and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”
We proudly serve the Greater Toronto Area including Markham, Unionville, Stouffville, Richmond Hill, Scarborough - as well as locations as far as Ajax, Pickering, Whitby, Oshawa, Mississauga, Brampton, Newmarket, Barrie, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener Waterloo, Cambridge, Ottawa, and Windsor since 2002. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs included. At Markham Acura, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through rigorous safety inspections. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before its too late.
For more quality new Acura inventory listings, please see https://goo.gl/eguoyb
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Bluetooth Connection
