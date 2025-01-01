$39,900+ tax & licensing
2011 Maserati Quattroporte
4dr Sdn Quattroporte Sport GT S
2011 Maserati Quattroporte
4dr Sdn Quattroporte Sport GT S
Location
SLT Automobiles
29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
905-201-0054
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
28,490KM
Excellent Condition
VIN ZAM39KKA4B0054730
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 28,490 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 MASERATI QUATTROPORTE SPORT SEDAN GTS. BLACK WITH BLACK LEATHER/ALCANTARA, RED PIPING AND RED STITCHING. ONLY 28,000 ORGINAL KM'S!! THIS VEHICLE IS IN EXCELLENT ORGINAL CONDITION, COMPLETE WITH SPORT AND LUXURY OPTIONS. ACCIDENT FREE, FULLY SERVICED AND CERTIFIED! PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDUEL A VIEWING. THANK YOU
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Equalizer
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
SLT Automobiles
29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
2011 Maserati Quattroporte