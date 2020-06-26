Menu
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Markham Acura

905-948-8222

2011 Toyota Sienna

2011 Toyota Sienna

LE 7-Pass 6A

2011 Toyota Sienna

LE 7-Pass 6A

Location

Markham Acura

5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3

905-948-8222

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 151,801KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5268263
  • Stock #: P4673A
  • VIN: 5TDZK3DC3BS008813
Exterior Colour
Pre-Dawn Grey Mica
Interior Colour
Light Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7
No Accidents, 7-Passenger Seating, Long-Slide Second-Row Seats, Storable 3rd Row Bench Seats, Cruise Control, Dual-Zone Climate Control, Air-Conditioning System, and much more!

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

The 2011 Toyota Sienna minivan to END YOUR SEARCH has landed here at Markham Acura.

This trade-in Toyota Sienna in Pre-Dawn Grey Mica on Grey Fabric is loaded with more than enough for you to enjoy your drive and ownership. It offers all the benefits you look for in a vehicle purchase such as 3.5-litre V6 engine, 6-speed Automatic transmission, Japanese reliability, vehicle history report, great colour combination, and much more!

Visit our showroom to SEE AND FEEL this beautiful pre-owned unit in person and TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR COMPLIMENTARY ON-SITE PROFESSIONAL APPRAISAL SERVICES WE OFFER HERE AT MARKHAM ACURA.

Vehicle previously registered in Newfoundland from August 2010 to July 2016

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

We proudly serve the Greater Toronto Area including Markham, Unionville, Stouffville, Richmond Hill, Scarborough - as well as locations as far as Ajax, Pickering, Whitby, Oshawa, Mississauga, Brampton, Newmarket, Barrie, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener Waterloo, Cambridge, Ottawa, and Windsor since 2002. No hidden costs or fees. At Markham Acura, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before it’s too late. 

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Dilawri Group of Companies is Canada's largest automotive group with 74 franchised dealerships representing 32 automotive brands throughout Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia. Privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, the company continues to expand its footprint in Canada, building on its history of excellence in the automotive industry. With more than 3,500 employees, Dilawri Group of Companies is proud to offer exceptional products and customer service in every dealership. For more quality pre-owned listings, please see https://goo.gl/eguoyb
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Locks
  • Knee Air Bag

