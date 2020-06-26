+ taxes & licensing
905-948-8222
5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3
905-948-8222
+ taxes & licensing
No Accidents, 7-Passenger Seating, Long-Slide Second-Row Seats, Storable 3rd Row Bench Seats, Cruise Control, Dual-Zone Climate Control, Air-Conditioning System, and much more!
______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
The 2011 Toyota Sienna minivan to END YOUR SEARCH has landed here at Markham Acura.
This trade-in Toyota Sienna in Pre-Dawn Grey Mica on Grey Fabric is loaded with more than enough for you to enjoy your drive and ownership. It offers all the benefits you look for in a vehicle purchase such as 3.5-litre V6 engine, 6-speed Automatic transmission, Japanese reliability, vehicle history report, great colour combination, and much more!
Visit our showroom to SEE AND FEEL this beautiful pre-owned unit in person and TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR COMPLIMENTARY ON-SITE PROFESSIONAL APPRAISAL SERVICES WE OFFER HERE AT MARKHAM ACURA.
Vehicle previously registered in Newfoundland from August 2010 to July 2016
__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
We proudly serve the Greater Toronto Area including Markham, Unionville, Stouffville, Richmond Hill, Scarborough - as well as locations as far as Ajax, Pickering, Whitby, Oshawa, Mississauga, Brampton, Newmarket, Barrie, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener Waterloo, Cambridge, Ottawa, and Windsor since 2002. No hidden costs or fees. At Markham Acura, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before it’s too late.
__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Dilawri Group of Companies is Canada's largest automotive group with 74 franchised dealerships representing 32 automotive brands throughout Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia. Privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, the company continues to expand its footprint in Canada, building on its history of excellence in the automotive industry. With more than 3,500 employees, Dilawri Group of Companies is proud to offer exceptional products and customer service in every dealership. For more quality pre-owned listings, please see https://goo.gl/eguoyb
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3