Recent Arrival!2012 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo GM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED- 4 BRAND NEW TIRES- NEW BRAKES- TRADE-IN Blue FWD 6-Speed 1.4L 4-Cylinder MPI DOHC TurbochargedCARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsCertified. GM Certified Details: * Student or recent graduate you can take advantage of our $500 Student Bonus offer on the purchase or lease of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Free SiriusXM Trial * 150+ Point Inspection * Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first * 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan * 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first) * 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELSReviews: * Common owner praise-points include a comfortable and pleasant ride, higher-than-expected onboard space, good throttle response and mileage from the small turbo engine, and a quiet and refined drive. Most owners say theyve found their Cruze to be a good overall value. Source: autoTRADER.ca