2012 Honda Civic

171,160 KM

Details Description Features

$10,795

+ tax & licensing
Markham Acura

905-948-8222

Sedan LX at

Location

5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3

$10,795

+ taxes & licensing

171,160KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9085036
  • Stock #: D4864A
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F45CH115401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alabaster Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Grey Fabric
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,160 KM

Vehicle Description

ECON Mode, HandsFreeLink Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Body-Coloured Door Handles, Air Conditioning w/ Air-Filtration System, Keyless Entry, USB Device Connector, 60/40 Split Fold-Down Rear Seatback, Power Windows, Remote Entry System, and much more!




VIDEO: youtu(dot)be(dash) COMING SOON

 






The 2012 Civic EX sedan to END YOUR SEARCH has landed here at Markham Acura.



This Honda Civic in Alabaster Silver Metallic on Grey Fabric is loaded with more than enough for you to enjoy your drive and ownership. It offers all the benefits you look for in a vehicle purchase such as 1.8L SOHC i-VTEC 4-cylinder engine, 5-Speed Automatic Transmission, Japanese Reliablity made locally in Alliston Ontario, Carfax history available, great colour combination, and much more!



Visit our showroom to SEE AND FEEL this beautiful pre-owned unit in person and TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR COMPLIMENTARY ON-SITE PROFESSIONAL APPRAISAL SERVICES WE OFFER HERE AT MARKHAM ACURA.




WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING!




AS-TRADED

Welcome to Dilawri’s AS-TRADED CENTRE. These cars are traded in from our customers and made available to you. Such vehicles are offered to public prior to going to the auction. As-traded cars are generally higher in kms and with some imperfections.

 

- MECHANICAL INSPECTION INCLUDED

- VEHICLE AS-IS

- TRADE IN

- MINOR FEW IMPERFECTIONS ON EXTERIOR/INTERIOR

- BEST PRICES

- NO WARRANTY

 

“The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as-is” and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”

 

We proudly serve the Greater Toronto Area including Markham, Unionville, Stouffville, Richmond Hill, Scarborough - as well as locations as far as Ajax, Pickering, Whitby, Oshawa, Mississauga, Brampton, Newmarket, Barrie, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener Waterloo, Cambridge, Ottawa, and Windsor since 2002. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs included. At Markham Acura, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through rigorous safety inspections. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before its too late.




Dilawri Group of Companies is Canada's largest automotive group with 77 franchised dealerships representing 36 automotive brands throughout Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia. Privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, the company continues to expand its footprint in Canada, building on its history of excellence in the automotive industry. With more than 4,000 employees, Dilawri Group of Companies is proud to offer exceptional products and customer service in every dealership. Dilawri Group of Companies is not only a leader in the automotive industry but also a leader in the communities it serves. The Dilawri Foundation, established in 2002, has contributed millions of dollars throughout Canada supporting a variety of charitable causes.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

