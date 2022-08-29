2012 Honda Civic

$10,795 + taxes & licensing 1 7 1 , 1 6 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9085036

9085036 Stock #: D4864A

D4864A VIN: 2HGFB2F45CH115401

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alabaster Silver Met

Interior Colour Grey Fabric

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 171,160 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Exterior Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Wheel Covers Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.