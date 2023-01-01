Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Honda CR-V

190,738 KM

Details Features

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Markham Acura

905-948-8222

Contact Seller
2012 Honda CR-V

2012 Honda CR-V

Touring 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Honda CR-V

Touring 4WD

Location

Markham Acura

5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3

905-948-8222

  1. 10282209
  2. 10282209
  3. 10282209
  4. 10282209
Contact Seller

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
190,738KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10282209
  • Stock #: Q0140B
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H92CH102932

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,738 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Markham Acura

2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i
 69,486 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2012 Honda CR-V Tour...
 190,738 KM
$13,495 + tax & lic
2008 Suzuki SX4 5Dr ...
 183,062 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Markham Acura

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Markham Acura

Markham Acura

5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3

Call Dealer

905-948-XXXX

(click to show)

905-948-8222

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory