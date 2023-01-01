Menu
2012 Mazda MAZDASPEED3

101,701 KM

Details Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Markham Acura

905-948-8222

2.3L I4 Turbo

Location

Markham Acura

5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3

905-948-8222

101,701KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10142232
  • Stock #: L1293A
  • VIN: JM1BL1N37C1555485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Cloth MPS-Lthr
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 101,701 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Markham Acura

5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3

Call Dealer

905-948-8222

