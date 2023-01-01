$14,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Mazda MAZDASPEED3
2.3L I4 Turbo
Location
Markham Acura
5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3
905-948-8222
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
101,701KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10142232
- Stock #: L1293A
- VIN: JM1BL1N37C1555485
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
- Interior Colour Cloth MPS-Lthr
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 101,701 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
