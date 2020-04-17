Menu
2012 RAM 1500

ST

2012 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

5829 Highway 7, East, Markham, ON L3P 1A5

905-554-8628

Sale Price

$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 135,512KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4881663
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

We APPROVE EVERYONE, Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, Bankruptcy, Consumer Proposal, Students and UBER AND LYFT DRIVERS!

The 2012 Ram 1500 is a full-size pickup available in multiple cab styles and bed lengths.  The extended cab ("Quad Cab") can seat up to six in two bench rows and comes only with the 6-foot-4 bed.

The base ST model (available in regular and extended cabs) comes standard with 17-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, a locking tailgate, vinyl floor covering, air-conditioning, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, vinyl upholstery, a folding rear bench seat (extended-cab only), a tilt-only steering wheel and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player with an auxiliary audio jack. The Power and Remote Entry Group adds keyless entry and power locks, mirrors and windows. The ST Popular Equipment Group adds cruise control, carpeted flooring, cloth upholstery and satellite radio.

 

Finance this vehicle for as little as $171.82 bi-weekly for 60 months at 4.99% O.A.C (estimated finance rate) with $0 down subject to approvals for a total cost of borrowing of only $2610.28. Call 905.554.8628 for more details and conditions.

FREE Carfax Report

This vehicle will come SAFETY CERTIFIED & FULLY DETAILED

 Fully inspected and approved by our licensed technicans with extensive mechanical & appearance reconditioning process !

**A WHEEL BALANCE, ALIGNMENT, & OIL CHANGE IS INCLUDED IN EVERY CERTIFIED VEHICLE**

WARRANTY COVERAGE can be added at an additional cost. StreetXtreme offers a wide range of coverages to suit all your needs. We are also an authorized service centre for all our warranty companies for your convenience. A true one-stop-shop!

 

HST + LICENSING EXTRA

We are an OMVIC & UCDA member so buy with confidence and more importantly... a PEACE OF MIND.

We spend quality time doing our research to make sure our prices are competitive and for this reason, our prices are HAGGLE FREE. Thank you for understanding

CALL NOW at (905) 554-8628 - Press #1 for Sales Departmen

For more details in regards to financing, please visit: https://www.streetxtreme.ca/financing-landing/

 

To view our full inventory lit, please visit: https://www.streetxtreme.ca/vehicles

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Convenience
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Power Outlet
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire

