Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Acura RDX

V6 AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Acura RDX

V6 AWD

Location

Markham Acura

5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3

905-948-8222

  1. 4489017
  2. 4489017
Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 166,209KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4489017
  • Stock #: D3713B
  • VIN: 5J8TB4H35DL801929
Exterior Colour
Basque Read Pearl
Interior Colour
Ebony
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

$0 Down OAC, Heated Front Seats, Power Moonroof, Fog Lights w/ High Intensity Discharge (HID) Headlights, Leather Seating, HandsFreeLink Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity, Dual Zone Climate Control System, and much more!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Active suspension
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Markham Acura

2019 Acura RDX SH-AWD
 36,971 KM
$36,995 + tax & lic
2019 Lexus UX 250H A...
 20,944 KM
$38,995 + tax & lic
2015 Acura TLX 3.5L ...
 89,008 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
Markham Acura

Markham Acura

5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-948-XXXX

(click to show)

905-948-8222

Send A Message