Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo

Location

Markville Chevrolet

5336 Highway 7, Markham, ON L3P 1B9

905-294-1440

  1. 4670421
  2. 4670421
  3. 4670421
  4. 4670421
  5. 4670421
  6. 4670421
  7. 4670421
  8. 4670421
  9. 4670421
  10. 4670421
  11. 4670421
  12. 4670421
  13. 4670421
  14. 4670421
  15. 4670421
  16. 4670421
  17. 4670421
  18. 4670421
  19. 4670421
  20. 4670421
  21. 4670421
  22. 4670421
  23. 4670421
  24. 4670421
Contact Seller

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 57,788KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4670421
  • Stock #: 000080A
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB5D7255203
Exterior Colour
Gold
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 59783 kilometers below market average! 2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo Gold FWD 6-Speed 1.4L 4-Cylinder MPI DOHC Turbocharged CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Markville Chevrolet, Corvette, Buick, GMC, Markhams premier GM dealer, is proud to continue its longstanding tradition of delivering our customers the best possible automotive experience possible. Whether youre shopping for a new or used car, truck, SUV, or van, seeking maintenance and repairs, or simply looking to ask a question, our staff is always available and happy to help. Its always been our mission at Markville Chevrolet to provide Markham with exceptional customer service through our knowledgeable and enthusiastic sales and service teams, state-of-the art equipment, and our insistence on understanding your individual driving needs. Our success lies within our ability to listen to what our customers want, not tell them what they need. With a massive inventory of quality new and used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs, we know youll find something to love on our lot. CALL NOW!! This vehicle will not make it to the weekend!! Reviews: * Common owner praise-points include a comfortable and pleasant ride, higher-than-expected onboard space, good throttle response and mileage from the small turbo engine, and a quiet and refined drive. Most owners say theyve found their Cruze to be a good overall value. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Telescopic Steering
  • Remote Entry
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
Additional Features
  • Tilt Wheel
  • Premium Audio
  • Automatic
  • Rear Defost

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Markville Chevrolet

2016 Hyundai Veloste...
 106,432 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Trax ...
 201,652 KM
$8,888 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 28,325 KM
$54,888 + tax & lic
Markville Chevrolet

Markville Chevrolet

5336 Highway 7, Markham, ON L3P 1B9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-294-XXXX

(click to show)

905-294-1440

Alternate Numbers
888-904-8995

Send A Message