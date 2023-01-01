Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Infiniti JX35

114,870 KM

Details Features

$15,860

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,860

+ taxes & licensing

Brent Leasing

416-213-5675

Contact Seller
2013 Infiniti JX35

2013 Infiniti JX35

AWD 4DR

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Infiniti JX35

AWD 4DR

Location

Brent Leasing

4480 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1M3

416-213-5675

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,860

+ taxes & licensing

114,870KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9456565
  • VIN: 5N1AL0MM9DC344595

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 114,870 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Brent Leasing

2014 Mazda MAZDA3 4d...
 148,423 KM
$13,860 + tax & lic
2020 Acura RDX Elite...
 56,772 KM
$47,260 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Rogue AW...
 136,427 KM
$18,860 + tax & lic

Email Brent Leasing

Brent Leasing

Brent Leasing

4480 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1M3

Call Dealer

416-213-XXXX

(click to show)

416-213-5675

Alternate Numbers
866-432-9590
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory