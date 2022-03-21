Menu
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

191,500 KM

$8,888

+ tax & licensing
Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

905-554-8628

SE

Location

5829 Highway 7, East, Markham, ON L3P 1A5

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $599

Sale

191,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Stock #: 2547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 191,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2 SET OF WHEELS

DC SPORT EXHAUST

REAR SPOILER

SUNROOF

 

$8888 FINANCE PRICE OR $9888 CASH PRICE

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Equalizer
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

647-927-8780
