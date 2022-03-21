$8,888+ tax & licensing
$8,888
+ taxes & licensing
Street Xtreme Auto Gallery
905-554-8628
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer
SE
Location
Street Xtreme Auto Gallery
5829 Highway 7, East, Markham, ON L3P 1A5
905-554-8628
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $599
Sale
$8,888
+ taxes & licensing
191,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8914960
- Stock #: 2547
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 191,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2 SET OF WHEELS
DC SPORT EXHAUST
REAR SPOILER
SUNROOF
$8888 FINANCE PRICE OR $9888 CASH PRICE
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Equalizer
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Street Xtreme Auto Gallery
5829 Highway 7, East, Markham, ON L3P 1A5